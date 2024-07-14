Suspicious circumstances call leads to discovery of body, arrest of woman on Central Coast

What started as a call of suspicious circumstances led to the discovery of a murder victim on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house in the Vandenberg Village area at around 6:45 Saturday morning. They found the body of a woman at the home.

Detectives quickly identified a suspect. They arrested 46-year-old Brooke Carter, who apparently lives in both Lompoc and Oklahoma. Investigators say Carter knew the victim, but they aren’t talking about the relationship or what they think led to the killing. The don’t think anyone else was involved with the death.

Carter is being held in lieu of two million dollars bail. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.