California Coast News

Suspicious circumstances call leads to discovery of body, arrest of woman on Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 14, 2024 at 9:57 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

Detectives say victim, suspect knew each other, but there's no word on what led to death.

 What started as a call of suspicious circumstances led to the discovery of a murder victim on the Central Coast.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a house in the Vandenberg Village area at around 6:45 Saturday morning. They found the body of a woman at the home.

Detectives quickly identified a suspect. They arrested 46-year-old Brooke Carter, who apparently lives in both Lompoc and Oklahoma. Investigators say Carter knew the victim, but they aren’t talking about the relationship or what they think led to the killing. The don’t think anyone else was involved with the death.

Carter is being held in lieu of two million dollars bail. The victim’s name hasn’t been released yet.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
