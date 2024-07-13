Cooler weather giving firefighters help with Santa Barbara County's Lake Fire

Firefighters are finally getting some help from the weather as they continue to battle the Lake Wildfire in Santa Barbara County.

The latest numbers Saturday afternoon show it's burned 37,700 acres, with 19% containment. Temperatures on the fire lines are reported to be in the 80's and 90's, instead of over 100 like they were for the last few days. There's also been a drop in wind.

More than 3400 firefighters are battling the blaze, aided by air tankers and about two dozen helicopters.

One structure was damaged, and three were destroyed. Six firefighters have been injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.