California Coast News

SpaceX mission from Central Coast fails: 20 satellites launched Thursday night didn't reach orbit

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:47 PM PDT
The view from the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket about five minutes after takeoff Thursday night. A problem with a liquid oxygen fuel line is being blamed for failing to get the 20 satellites carried by the rocket high enough to reach orbit.
SpaceX
SpaceX officials say efforts to use onboard boosters to get them into proper orbit failed, and they will eventually burn up in atmosphere.

It looked like another perfect rocket flight from the Central Coast. But, a problem with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket failed to get the payload of 20 communications satellites into orbit.

The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force base at 7:35 Thursday night, and the reusable first stage booster successfully detached and landed on an offshore barge.

But, it failed to deliver its payload of 20 communications satellites into their proper low earth orbit. Ground controllers tried to use ion thrusters on the satellites to get some of them into their orbit, but failed. They will eventually burn up in the atmosphere.

SpaceX officials say the upper stage engine malfunctioned, a problem caused by a liquid oxygen leak.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say the problem will have to be resolved before further Falcon 9 rocket flights can take place. They have a remarkable record, with the last failure occurring in 2015.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
