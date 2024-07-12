SpaceX mission from Central Coast fails: 20 satellites launched Thursday night didn't reach orbit

It looked like another perfect rocket flight from the Central Coast. But, a problem with the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket failed to get the payload of 20 communications satellites into orbit.

The rocket took off from Vandenberg Space Force base at 7:35 Thursday night, and the reusable first stage booster successfully detached and landed on an offshore barge.

But, it failed to deliver its payload of 20 communications satellites into their proper low earth orbit. Ground controllers tried to use ion thrusters on the satellites to get some of them into their orbit, but failed. They will eventually burn up in the atmosphere.

SpaceX officials say the upper stage engine malfunctioned, a problem caused by a liquid oxygen leak.

Federal Aviation Administration officials say the problem will have to be resolved before further Falcon 9 rocket flights can take place. They have a remarkable record, with the last failure occurring in 2015.

