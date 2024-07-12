2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Santa Barbara County jail inmate gets long prison sentence for overdose death of fellow inmate

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 12, 2024 at 2:20 PM PDT
Photo by Tim Hufner/Unsplash

Prosecutors say Lompoc man smuggel fentanyl into the county's North Brach Jail in Santa Maria, setting the stage for the death.

A Central Coast man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for smuggling fentanyl into a federal prison which led to the death of a jail inmate.

Prosecutors say in October of 2022, Kaelen Wendel was booked into Santa Barbara County’s North Branch Jail. They say he smuggled the fentanyl into jail in a candy container.

They say he then made a deal with another inmate for the drugs in exchange for items from the jail commissary. The inmate involved in the trade, and another inmate identified only as E.E. used the drugs. Both men overdosed, and E.E. died.

Wendel pled guilty to one count of distribution of fentanyl, leading to the 20 year sentence. The other inmate involved in the drug deal received a seven year sentence.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsdrug overdosejail inmate death
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco