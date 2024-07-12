2024
California Coast News

New trails! One of the Tri-Counties largest urban parks has seven miles of new, or improved trails

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 12, 2024 at 1:10 PM PDT
No, it's not a snake! It's one of the trails in the City of Santa Barbara's Parma Park.
City of Santa Barbara
No, it's not a snake! It's one of the trails in the City of Santa Barbara's Parma Park.

Some parts of Parma Park opened to the public for the first time.

A project to restore, and add new trails to one of the largest urban parks in the Tri-Counties is now complete. The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department added three miles of new trails, and refurbished four other miles of trails in Parma Park

Part of the project took some old cattle paths and access roads and turned them into proper trails. A habitat restoration project replaced four acres of non-native plants with native species.

The 200 acre park north of Highway 192 between Santa Barbara and Montecito was donated to the city by the Parma family in 1973. It features beautiful plants and trees, as well as panoramic views of the coastline.

A trust set up by the family, as well as some state grant money paid for most of the $730,000 project.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
