Should the captain of the boat which sank in the Channel Islands, killing 34 people pay restitution?

A federal judge has heard arguments over whether the captain of the of dive boat which caught on fire in the Channel Islands and killed 34 people should have to pay restitution to the families of the victims.

Jerry Boylan was convicted last year of seaman’s manslaughter, and sentenced to four years in prison for the 2019 accident involving the dive boat called the Conception.

The conviction came after a jury found that the captain had failed to have a 24-hour-watch on the dive boat, and missed some other safety procedures.

Prosecutors say the Santa Barbara man should pay funeral expenses, and other costs related to the deaths. Boylan’s attorney claims he’s broke.

The federal judge hearing the case is expected to make a ruling on the restitution issue later this month.