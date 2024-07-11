Santa Barbara County's Lake Fire now the largest wildfire currently burning in the state

The battle to control Santa Barbara County’s Lake wildfire continues, with the blaze growing to more than 34,000 acres burned. The blaze is 16% contained, and firefighters are hoping to make progress with cooler weather finally in the forecast.

More than 3,000 firefighters are involved in the battle. It's been tough work, with temperatures hitting 106 degrees on the fire lines Wednesday.

With the blaze largely burning in rugged, remote areas of the Los Padres National Forest, aircraft continue to play a key role in the firefight. Air tankers are being used, along with more than two dozen helicopters.

Because of the size of the fire, it’s been divided into north, and south sections for the purposes of firefighting strategy.

No new evacuation orders have been issued. The existing orders are for remote areas of the forest, with no communities impacted. Six structures have been damaged. Four firefightershave been injured.

The fire started last Friday afternoon, near Zaca Lake. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.