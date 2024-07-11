Another show in the sky? SpaceX has dusk rocket launch set for the Central Coast

It could be another spectacular show in the skies above the Tri-Counties at dusk.

SpaceX is planning to launch 20 communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch window opens at 7:35 p.m., and lasts until 11:33 p.m.

Plans call for the reusable first stage booster to land on a barge off of the West Coast. It's the 19th flight for the booster.

The launch could potentially be visible for hundreds of miles, but smoke from the Lake Fire could obscure it in some areas.