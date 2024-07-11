2024
Another show in the sky? SpaceX has dusk rocket launch set for the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 11, 2024 at 11:04 AM PDT
A past SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
SpaceX
A past SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

Launch window opens at 7:35 p.m. Thursday. Payload is 20 communications satellites.

It could be another spectacular show in the skies above the Tri-Counties at dusk.

SpaceX is planning to launch 20 communications satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base Thursday night. The launch window opens at 7:35 p.m., and lasts until 11:33 p.m.

Plans call for the reusable first stage booster to land on a barge off of the West Coast. It's the 19th flight for the booster.

The launch could potentially be visible for hundreds of miles, but smoke from the Lake Fire could obscure it in some areas.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsspaceXrocket launch
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco