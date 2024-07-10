Los Angeles Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra coming to Tri-Counties for performances

Santa Barbara’s oldest performing arts organization has announced plans for a concert season which includes the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the London Symphony Orchestra.

The Community Arts Music Association has announced a nine concert season, with event at the Granada Theater, and the Lobero Theater.

The season kicks off in October, with a concert by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, followed by Santa Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra in November.

In February, CAMA will co-host the London Symphony Orchestra with the Music Academy of the West. And, in May, the performing arts organization will host the LA Philharmonic.