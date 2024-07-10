2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Los Angeles Philharmonic, London Symphony Orchestra coming to Tri-Counties for performances

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 10, 2024 at 11:48 AM PDT

Santa Barbara's Community Arts Music Association announces 2024-2025 season lineup.

Santa Barbara’s oldest performing arts organization has announced plans for a concert season which includes the Los Angeles Philharmonic, and the London Symphony Orchestra.

The Community Arts Music Association has announced a nine concert season, with event at the Granada Theater, and the Lobero Theater.

The season kicks off in October, with a concert by the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra, followed by Santa Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra in November.

In February, CAMA will co-host the London Symphony Orchestra with the Music Academy of the West. And, in May, the performing arts organization will host the LA Philharmonic.
Tags
california coast newsclassical musiccal coast newsCAMA
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco