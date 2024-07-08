Santa Barbara County wildfire now up to nearly 19,000 acres burned: 8% containment reported

A wildfire which started over the holiday weekend in Santa Barbara County continues to grow in size. The Lake Fire has burned nearly 19,000 acres of land, and is 8% contained.

Because of the rugged terrain, much of the firefight has been taking place with aircraft.

The Lake Fire started Friday afternoon off of Figueroa Mountain Road, in the Los Padres National Forest, north of the Santa Ynez Valley.

It forced the evacuation of the Zaca Lake Resort.

The fire is burning in rugged grassland, brush, and forest. Firefighters have been using air tankers and helicopters to try to stop the spread of the flames.

More than a thousand firefighters are now involved in the firefight.

One structure has been reported damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

