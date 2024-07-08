New performing arts series offers up more than 40 events in the Conejo Valley

A non-profit performing arts organization in Ventura County has announced its new season, which includes everything from performances by classic rock stars to a speaker series featuring internationally known scientists.

The TOArts series in Thousand Oaks will feature concerts by Bonnie Raitt, ZZ Top, Kansas, Frankie Valli and Rick Springfield.

The non-profit arts organization is once again teaming up with National Geographic to bring in some world famous photographers and researchers. There’s also a new dance series with performing arts groups like Ballet Hispanico.

TOArts has most of its events at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks.