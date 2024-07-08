2024
Battle to control Santa Barbara County's Lake Fire continues: More than 21,700 acres burned

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 8, 2024 at 11:48 PM PDT
The Lake Fire topped 21,700 acres burned as of Monday night.
Santa Barbara County Fire Department
Containment remains at 8%.

A wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest continues to grow, now burning more than 21,700 acres of land.

The Lake Fire started Friday afternoon north of the Santa Ynez Valley, off of Figueroa Mountain Road. It's forced the evacuation of some ranch homes in the region.

Rugged terrain has forced firefighters to rely on air tankers and helicopters to try to stop the spread of the fire. Some of the most intense fire activity is on the southeast corner of the fire.

The weather forecast isn't going to help much, with gusty wind in the 25-35 mile an hour range possible through Tuesday. The heat wave isn't expected to break until this weekend.

Evacuation orders have been issued for parts of the Figueroa Mountain area, but it isn't heavily populated, with only scattered ranches in the area.

More than 1800 firefighters are now battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
