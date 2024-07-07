Santa Barbara County wildfire tops 13,000 acres burned.

A wildfire continues to burn out of control in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County, but firefighters were able to limit its growth Saturday.

The Lake Fire has burned just over 13,200 acres of land in the mountains north of the Santa Ynez Valley.

The fire started Friday afternoon, near Figueroa Mountain Road. It forced the evacuation of the Zaca Lake Resort.

Because of the rugged terrain in the area, much of the firefighting effort has been in the air, using air tankers and helicopters.

No structures have been reported damaged. The fire is at 0% containment as of early Sunday morning.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.