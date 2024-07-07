Red Cross sets up shelter for evacuees from Santa Barbara County's Lake Fire
Shelter open in Solvang.
The Red Cross has opened up an evacuation shelter for people potentially impacted by the Lake wildfire, which has been burning since Friday in Santa Barbara County.
The shelter is at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. The shelter has sleeping accommodations, plus meals and snacks.
There's currently an Evacuation Order for residents in effect from 5380 Figueroa Mountain Road to the Sawmill Basin neighborhood.