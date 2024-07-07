2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Red Cross sets up shelter for evacuees from Santa Barbara County's Lake Fire

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 7, 2024 at 11:45 AM PDT

Shelter open in Solvang.

The Red Cross has opened up an evacuation shelter for people potentially impacted by the Lake wildfire, which has been burning since Friday in Santa Barbara County.

The shelter is at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Building. The shelter has sleeping accommodations, plus meals and snacks.

There's currently an Evacuation Order for residents in effect from 5380 Figueroa Mountain Road to the Sawmill Basin neighborhood.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsred cross shelter
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco