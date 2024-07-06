Fire in Los Padres National Forest grows to more than 12,000 acres

A wildfire burning in the Los Padres national Forest in Santa Barbara County jumped to more than 12,000 acres burned less than 24 hours after it started.

The Lake Fire is burning near Zaca Lake, north of the Santa Ynez Valley. The fire was first discovered at around 3:45 Friday afternoon.

It prompted the evacuation of the Zaca Lake Resort.

Because of the rugged terrain in the area, much of the firefight is taking place from the air, with air tankers and helicopters.

There are some scattered ranch homes in the area, but no structures have been reported lost. There are no communities in the immediate area of the fire.

Smoke from the fire is visible throughout much of the Central and South Coasts.