Fire in Los Padres National Forest grows to more than 12,000 acres

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 6, 2024 at 2:12 PM PDT
The Lake Fire as seen from Figueroa Mountain Road Friday night.
Mark van de Kamp
The Lake Fire as seen from Figueroa Mountain Road Friday night.

A wildfire burning in the Los Padres national Forest in Santa Barbara County jumped to more than 12,000 acres burned less than 24 hours after it started.

The Lake Fire is burning near Zaca Lake, north of the Santa Ynez Valley. The fire was first discovered at around 3:45 Friday afternoon.

It prompted the evacuation of the Zaca Lake Resort.

Because of the rugged terrain in the area, much of the firefight is taking place from the air, with air tankers and helicopters.

There are some scattered ranch homes in the area, but no structures have been reported lost. There are no communities in the immediate area of the fire.

Smoke from the fire is visible throughout much of the Central and South Coasts.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
