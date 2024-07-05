Wildfire in Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County forces resort's evacuation

A wildfire burning in the Los Padres National Forest in Santa Barbara County has charred more than 300 acres of land, and has forced the evacuation of a resort.

What's being called the Lake Fire started at about 3:45 p.m. Friday afternoon off of Figueroa Mountain Road.

County Fire officials say it led to the evacuation of the Zaca Lake Resort.

There aren't many homes in the mountainous area, but there are some scattered ranch houses.

Because of the rugged terrain, much of the firefight Friday was by air.

US Forest Service spokesman Andrew Madsen says air tankers flying out of Santa Maria airport are able to reach the scene in less than a half hour, so are quickly able to turn around and make another run.

There's no word on the cause of the fire.

In 2007, the massive Zaca Fire burned in the same general area, charring more than 240,000 acres before it was stopped. It was the largest wildfire in the state in 2007. Fortunately, only two small outbuildings were destroyed.