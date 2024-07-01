Sizzling temperatures! Monster heat wave on the way for the Tri-Counties

Get ready for some sizzling temperatures for the next few days.

The Tri-Counties could see its biggest heat wave of the year. The National Weather Service predicts the big warmup will start Monday, with the hottest temperatures on Thursday, which is the Fourth of July, as well as on Friday.

Temperatures could be in the mid-80’s to mid-90’s on the coast, and approaching 100 degrees in the valleys. The highs will be 10-20 degrees above normal for most areas.

There will be excessive heat warnings and watches for many Central and South Coast communities today through Monday morning. We’ll see gradual cooling as we move through the weekend.