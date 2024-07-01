2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missing for a week: Search continues for Ventura County woman

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published July 1, 2024 at 1:39 PM PDT
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Zyanya Valora, who disappeared June 24 from her Ojai Valley home.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
Authorities are asking for the public's help in finding Zyanya Valora, who disappeared June 24 from her Ojai Valley home.

The 21-year-old was last seen at her home in the Ojai Valley June 24. Authorities say she has autism, and is considered to be at risk.

The search is continuing for a young woman who disappeared a week ago in Ventura County, and the public is being asked to help.

Zyanya Valora was last seen June 24th at her home in Mira Monte, a small community in the Ojai Valley. The 21-year-old woman is on the autism spectrum, and authorities consider her to be at risk.

Search and rescue teams from Ventura, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Kern Counties have been involved in efforts to find Valora.

She’s five feet tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Because of her autism, she might not respond if you talk to her.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco