Missing for a week: Search continues for Ventura County woman

The search is continuing for a young woman who disappeared a week ago in Ventura County, and the public is being asked to help.

Zyanya Valora was last seen June 24th at her home in Mira Monte, a small community in the Ojai Valley. The 21-year-old woman is on the autism spectrum, and authorities consider her to be at risk.

Search and rescue teams from Ventura, Santa Barbara, Los Angeles, and Kern Counties have been involved in efforts to find Valora.

She’s five feet tall, weighs about 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Because of her autism, she might not respond if you talk to her.