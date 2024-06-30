Teens charged with attack on homeless woman in Ventura

Two teenagers have been arrested, and charged with a shocking attack on a homeless woman in Ventura which was caught on video.

A group of four teens riding electric bikes spotted a woman sleeping under the Highway 33 underpass in Ventura. She was lying on a sidewalk in a sleeping bag.

Ventura County prosecutors say two of the teens kicked the 66-year-old woman in the head, and upper torso multiple times. They say a witness caught part of the attack on video, and started yelling at the teens, who then fled.

Police arrested a 13, and a 14 year old boy for the June 14 attack. They have been charged in juvenile court with assault, conspiracy, and elder abuse.