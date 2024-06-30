2024
Teens charged with attack on homeless woman in Ventura

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 30, 2024 at 2:15 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say two boys repeatedly kicked
66-year-old woman as she was sleeping in sleeping bag.

Two teenagers have been arrested, and charged with a shocking attack on a homeless woman in Ventura which was caught on video.

A group of four teens riding electric bikes spotted a woman sleeping under the Highway 33 underpass in Ventura. She was lying on a sidewalk in a sleeping bag.

Ventura County prosecutors say two of the teens kicked the 66-year-old woman in the head, and upper torso multiple times. They say a witness caught part of the attack on video, and started yelling at the teens, who then fled.

Police arrested a 13, and a 14 year old boy for the June 14 attack. They have been charged in juvenile court with assault, conspiracy, and elder abuse.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
