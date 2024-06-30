Man critically injured in officer-involved shooting in Conejo Valley

A man police say was armed with a knife and bow and arrow was shot, and critically injured in an officer-involved shooting in the Conejo Valley.

Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies encountered the man early Sunday morning on Aveneda de Los Arboles in Thousand Oaks.

Officers say the man was first spotted holding a knife. They say he then advanced towards them holding a bow and arrow. After he refused multiple orders to drop the weapon, he advanced towards a deputy in what investigators call an “aggressive” manner.

The man was then shot. Officials aren’t saying how many shots were fired.

The name of the man hasn’t been released. Deputies say they recovered a knife, and what appeared to be a bow at the scene.

As is standard practice in officer-involved shootings, the deputy involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave pending a full investigation.