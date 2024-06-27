2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Get ready! Another twilight rocket launch is set for the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 27, 2024 at 8:05 PM PDT
A past SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base
SpaceX
A past SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket takes off from Vandenberg Space Force Base

Launch set for Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

We could see yet another spectacular twilight show in the skies above the Tri-Counties.

SpaceX is set to launch some spy satellites from the Central Coast Friday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to carry a National Reconnaissance Office payload into orbit. There’s no word on how many satellites will be on board the NROL-186 mission. They launched a cluster of the satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in May.

There’s a two hour launch window which opens at 8:14 p.m. Friday.
Tags
california coast newsspaceXfalcon 9cal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco