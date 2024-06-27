Get ready! Another twilight rocket launch is set for the Central Coast
Launch set for Friday night from Vandenberg Space Force Base.
We could see yet another spectacular twilight show in the skies above the Tri-Counties.
SpaceX is set to launch some spy satellites from the Central Coast Friday night.
A Falcon 9 rocket is set to carry a National Reconnaissance Office payload into orbit. There’s no word on how many satellites will be on board the NROL-186 mission. They launched a cluster of the satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in May.
There’s a two hour launch window which opens at 8:14 p.m. Friday.