Get ready! Another twilight rocket launch is set for the Central Coast

We could see yet another spectacular twilight show in the skies above the Tri-Counties.

SpaceX is set to launch some spy satellites from the Central Coast Friday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to carry a National Reconnaissance Office payload into orbit. There’s no word on how many satellites will be on board the NROL-186 mission. They launched a cluster of the satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base in May.

There’s a two hour launch window which opens at 8:14 p.m. Friday.