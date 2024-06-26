2024
It's not quite out: Firefighters continue mopup of major brush fire in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 26, 2024 at 1:50 PM PDT
Firefighters continue mopup of the Post wildfire.
ALERT camera network
Firefighters continue mopup of the Post wildfire.

Nearly 600 firefighters still working on hot spots from Post Fire. Containment is at 90%

The huge plumes of smoke are gone, and there are only scattered hot spots, but firefighters are still mopping up a major brush fire in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The Post Fire started June 15 near Gorman. The fire quickly exploded out of control, forcing the evacuation of about 1200 campers. It's burning west of Interstate 5.

But, firefighters were able to keep the blaze from moving into communities in the rural area. They've kept it from growing, with the acreage burned standing at just under 15,600 acres. It's 90% contained.

At its peak, about 1700 firefighters were involved in fighting the fire. The number is now down to around 600. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation.
