High-tech burglars? Video camera discovered in landscaping of Santa Barbara County home

It’s been a growing concern about burglars going high-tech in Southern California, by using video cameras to monitor the houses of potential victims.

Now, one of the cameras has been found in the yard of a home in Goleta. The discovery was actually made a few weeks ago by a gardener.

A camera was found hidden in the landscaping of a home on the 200 block of Via El Encantador, just south of Hollister Avenue. Investigators say there was a battery pack, a power cord, and a camera with a memory card. It was covered with camouflage tape and plants, with only the lens showing.

They are asking the public to be aware of what happened, and to check their yards for similar devices.