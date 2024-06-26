2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

CHP seeking public's help in hit-and-run death on Ventura County highway

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 26, 2024 at 2:55 PM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

88-year-old man was struck, and fatally injured on Highway 118 west of Moorpark.

Authorities have identified a man killed in a hit and run collision in Ventura County, but are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.

Luis Morales was struck, and fatally injured at around 11 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 118 west of Moorpark. It happened near the CHP truck weigh station.

The 88-year-old Moorpark man died at the scene.

It’s believed to be an accident, but the driver fled the scene. CHP investigators are looking for people who may have been driving through the area at the time of the accident Sunday night, and noticed something.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsMoorparkhit and run deathhighway 118
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco