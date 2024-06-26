CHP seeking public's help in hit-and-run death on Ventura County highway

Authorities have identified a man killed in a hit and run collision in Ventura County, but are still looking for the driver of the vehicle.

Luis Morales was struck, and fatally injured at around 11 p.m. Sunday, on Highway 118 west of Moorpark. It happened near the CHP truck weigh station.

The 88-year-old Moorpark man died at the scene.

It’s believed to be an accident, but the driver fled the scene. CHP investigators are looking for people who may have been driving through the area at the time of the accident Sunday night, and noticed something.