The water scare is over: Santa Paula officials say the city's tap water supply is safe

It’s okay to drink the water. That’s the message from the City of Santa Paula, who put out an emergency do not drink notice Monday night, over concerns that a key water tank might have been contaminated.

About half of the city’s water customers were notified not to use water from the tap for drinking, cooking, or even brushing teeth.

Someone accessed the area where a major storage tank was located, and breached it. Police found clothing, and other personal items in the area.

City officials say water tests showed no signs of contamination. Still, as a precaution the tank is being drained and disinfected. Using tap water is now okay again in all parts of Santa Paula.