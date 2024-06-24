Stuck! 18 people rescued from stalled amusement park ride in Ventura County

Some people got a lot more time on a carnival ride in the Conejo Valley than they were counting on, when they were trapped on the ride.

It happened Sunday night, during the annual Conejo Valley Days celebration in Thousand Oaks. 18 people were on the ride when it apparently became stuck.

They were trapped in the baskets which normally twirl people around up in the air.

Ventura County firefighters were called. The were able to manually lower the ride to the ground. It took about a half hour to rescue everyone. No one was hurt.