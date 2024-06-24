2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Stuck! 18 people rescued from stalled amusement park ride in Ventura County

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 24, 2024 at 3:09 PM PDT
18 people were trapped when a ride apparently became stuck at the Conejo Valley Days celebration in Thousand Oaks Sunday night. No one was hurt.
Ventura County Fire Department
18 people were trapped when a ride apparently became stuck at the Conejo Valley Days celebration in Thousand Oaks Sunday night. No one was hurt.

People trapped on ride for about a half hour. No one was hurt.

Some people got a lot more time on a carnival ride in the Conejo Valley than they were counting on, when they were trapped on the ride.

It happened Sunday night, during the annual Conejo Valley Days celebration in Thousand Oaks. 18 people were on the ride when it apparently became stuck.

They were trapped in the baskets which normally twirl people around up in the air.

Ventura County firefighters were called. The were able to manually lower the ride to the ground. It took about a half hour to rescue everyone. No one was hurt.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsconejo valleyConejo Valley Days
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco