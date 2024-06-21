2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Before trivializing college protests, take a step back to see the bigger picture

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Fiona GeiranSanaz Meshkinpour
Published June 21, 2024 at 6:46 AM PDT
Rio Chantel Photography

Part 4 of TED Radio Hour episode What’s driving generations apart

College students are not optimistic about the future. But instead of trivializing their protests, Anne Helen Petersen implores us to listen to their hopes and fears for the world they'll inherit.

About Anne Helen Petersen

Anne Helen Petersen is an American writer and journalist. Her newsletter is Culture Study.

Petersen worked as a Senior Culture Writer for BuzzFeed until 2020. Her most recent book is Out of Office: The Big Problem and Bigger Promise of Working from Home.

This segment of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Fiona Geiran and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

NPR Related Links

Working 9 to 5? 'Out of Office' author says maybe it's time to rethink that

NPR's Coverage of Campus protests over the Gaza war

Copyright 2024 NPR

Tags
ted radio hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Fiona Geiran
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Sanaz Meshkinpour
[Copyright 2024 NPR]