Firefighters continue to make progress towards containing brush fire burning in Ventura, LA counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 18, 2024 at 10:45 AM PDT
Containment has reached 24% on the Post brush fire, burning in Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
Containment stands at 24% Tuesday morning: More than 15,000 acres burned

An army of firefighters is contuing to make progress towards containing a massive brush fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

Containment is now up to 24% on the Post Fire, burning south of Gorman. The 15,000 acre plus blaze started Saturday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of more than a thousand campers. One structure was destroyed.

Most of the fire is burning in Los Angeles County, but about 4,000 acres of land in Ventura County has been charred. Some 1600 firefighters aided by air tankers, and two dozen helicopters are fighting the fire.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
