Firefighters continue to make progress towards containing brush fire burning in Ventura, LA counties

An army of firefighters is contuing to make progress towards containing a massive brush fire burning in Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

Containment is now up to 24% on the Post Fire, burning south of Gorman. The 15,000 acre plus blaze started Saturday afternoon, forcing the evacuation of more than a thousand campers. One structure was destroyed.

Most of the fire is burning in Los Angeles County, but about 4,000 acres of land in Ventura County has been charred. Some 1600 firefighters aided by air tankers, and two dozen helicopters are fighting the fire.