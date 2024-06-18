Did you see it? SpaceX has another spectacular twilight rocket launch from the Central Coast

It was quite the show Tuesday night. Maybe you saw it.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast, carrying 20 small communications satellites into orbit.

The 8:40 p.m. launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was not only visible in the Tri-Counties, but people reported seeing it in Arizona and Nevada.

The flames from the rocket engine were clearly visible more than 100 miles away. Some people reported being able to see the separation of the first stage booster with the naked eye.

The reusable booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.