California Coast News

Did you see it? SpaceX has another spectacular twilight rocket launch from the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 18, 2024 at 11:34 PM PDT
A SpaceX rocket launch from the Central Coast Tuesday night
Lance Orozco
/
KCLU
A SpaceX rocket launch from the Central Coast Tuesday night.

Falcon 9 carried 20 communications satellites into orbit.

It was quite the show Tuesday night. Maybe you saw it.

SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from the Central Coast, carrying 20 small communications satellites into orbit.

The 8:40 p.m. launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base was not only visible in the Tri-Counties, but people reported seeing it in Arizona and Nevada.

The flames from the rocket engine were clearly visible more than 100 miles away. Some people reported being able to see the separation of the first stage booster with the naked eye.

The reusable booster landed on a barge off the West Coast.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
