California Coast News

Wildfire continues to burn out of control in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 17, 2024 at 3:09 PM PDT
The Post Fire is burning in borth Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.
Ventura County Fire Department
The Post Fire is burning in borth Ventura and Los Angeles Counties.

The Post Fire burned more than 15,600 acres of land as of 3 p.m. Monday. Containment stands at 8%.

A massive wildfire continues to burn out of control in Los Angeles and Ventura County. The Post Fire has charred more than 15,600 acres of land south of Gorman, near Interstate 5.

Most of the land burned by the Post Fire is in Los Angeles County, but the blaze has burned about 4000 acres in eastern Ventura County. No communities are reported to be threatened in Ventura County.

More than 1100 firefighters are battling the blaze, including about 125 from Ventura County.

The fire started Saturday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of about 1200 campers.

Smoke from the blaze has prompted air quality warnings for Ventura County.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
