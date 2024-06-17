Wildfire continues to burn out of control in Ventura, Los Angeles Counties

A massive wildfire continues to burn out of control in Los Angeles and Ventura County. The Post Fire has charred more than 15,600 acres of land south of Gorman, near Interstate 5.

Most of the land burned by the Post Fire is in Los Angeles County, but the blaze has burned about 4000 acres in eastern Ventura County. No communities are reported to be threatened in Ventura County.

More than 1100 firefighters are battling the blaze, including about 125 from Ventura County.

The fire started Saturday afternoon, leading to the evacuation of about 1200 campers.

Smoke from the blaze has prompted air quality warnings for Ventura County.