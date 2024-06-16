2024
California Coast News

Mountain lion dies near wildlife crossing being built in the Conejo Valley

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 16, 2024 at 1:06 PM PDT
An artist's conception of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing.
/
NWF

It's believed it was struck, and killed by a passing vehicle on Highway 101

Authorities are investigating the death of a mountain lion near a wildlife crossing under construction in the Conejo Valley.

The big cat's remains were found early Saturday morning on Highway 101 near Liberty Canyon Road.

It was near where a $90 million dollar plus wildlife crossing is being built over the 101. The crossing is intended to help give mountain lions, and other wildlife a safe way of crossing the highway. Construction is expected to be done in early 2026.

There's no word on the sex or age of the mountain. While researchers have been tracking a number of mountain lions in the region, this one wasn't one in their studies.
