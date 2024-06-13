Woman in marathon rowing event evacuated following medical emergency off Central Coast

A competitor in a California to Hawaii rowing competition had to be evacuated by helicopter after she suffered a medical emergency off the Central Coast.

The 26-year-old woman was rowing about 72 miles southwest of Morro Bay Wednesday afternoon when she suffered the emergency. A flight surgeon determined that she needed medical aid.

A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter from San Diego picked up the woman and flew her to San Luis Obispo. There’s no word on the specifics of the medical emergency, but she’s reported to be in stable condition.

The “World’s Toughest Row” competition features teams which row from Monterey to Hawaii. It’s a grueling 2800 mile event, with the average travel time for teams completing the trip about 62 days.



