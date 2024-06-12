2024
Wildfire chars 750 acres of land on the Central Coast

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 12, 2024 at 3:18 PM PDT
A wildfire has blackened an estimated 750 acres of brush in northern San Luis Obispo County as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Blaze is burning in northern San Luis Obispo County.

A brush fire which started midday Wednesday on the Central Coast charred some 750 acres of land in less than three hours.

The Bear Fire began just after noon in the Soda Lake Road area in northern San Luis Obispo outside of Santa Margarita. There's no word of any structures being damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. As of 3:15 p.m., firefighters say they have 15% containment.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
