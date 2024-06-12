Wildfire chars 750 acres of land on the Central Coast

A brush fire which started midday Wednesday on the Central Coast charred some 750 acres of land in less than three hours.

The Bear Fire began just after noon in the Soda Lake Road area in northern San Luis Obispo outside of Santa Margarita. There's no word of any structures being damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. As of 3:15 p.m., firefighters say they have 15% containment.