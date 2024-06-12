2024
California Coast News

Ventura County man gets maximum sentence for head-on crash which killed grandmother, granddaughter

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 12, 2024 at 1:10 PM PDT
Bill Oxford
/
Unsplash

Prosecutors say man was under the influence of drugs when he caused head-on crash. He gets 30 years to life sentence.

A Ventura County man received the maximum sentence allowed by law for causing a fatal traffic collision which killed a grandmother, and her granddaughter.

Jacob Anthony Caliboso received a 30 years to life prison sentence for the deaths of Elva Andrade, and her seven year old granddaughter Nevaeh Gomez.

The two were on a motorcycle on Pleasant Valley Road near Oxnard when a car driven by the 25-year-old man drifted over the center line, and hit them head-on.

Prosecutors say he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the June, 2020 collision. The Oxnard man was convicted of second-degree murder, leading to his sentencing this week.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco