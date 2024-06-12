Ventura County man gets maximum sentence for head-on crash which killed grandmother, granddaughter

A Ventura County man received the maximum sentence allowed by law for causing a fatal traffic collision which killed a grandmother, and her granddaughter.

Jacob Anthony Caliboso received a 30 years to life prison sentence for the deaths of Elva Andrade, and her seven year old granddaughter Nevaeh Gomez.

The two were on a motorcycle on Pleasant Valley Road near Oxnard when a car driven by the 25-year-old man drifted over the center line, and hit them head-on.

Prosecutors say he was under the influence of drugs at the time of the June, 2020 collision. The Oxnard man was convicted of second-degree murder, leading to his sentencing this week.