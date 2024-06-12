Pro-Palestinian demonstrators end occupation of UC Santa Barbara building: No arrests reported

Some pro-Palestinian demonstrators who took over, and vandalized a UC Santa Barbara building apparently left before law enforcement officers moved in to clear the building.

Protesters occupied parts of Girvetz Hall Monday, setting up barricades and creating displays inside showing what a war torn classroom would look like. They demanded that the university acknowledge the Mideast conflict as genocide by Israel.

At around 1 Wednesday morning, about three dozen UCSB police officers, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies, and Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to clear the building, but found the protesters had already left. No arrests were reported.

The protests disrupted finals for some students which were scheduled to take place in the building this week.