Major air show returning to Central Coast

It’s coming back! A major air show is returning to the Central Coast. The Planes of Fame Air Museum will host the Central Coast Airfest at Santa Maria Airport.

This year’s show will feature the U.S. Air Force A-10 Demonstration Team, which is on its final tour. The A-10’s are being retired, and this will be the second to last airshow for the demonstration team.

The event will feature everything from F-18 fighters to World War II vintage warbirds. The 2024 airshow is set for the weekend of September 21 and 22.

The Southern California based Planes of Fame Museum is building a 23 acre museum at the Santa Maria Airport, which will include a 56,000 square foot museum.