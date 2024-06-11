Arrest made in connection with what CHP investigators say was a road rage stabbing in Ventura County

CHP officers say they’ve made an arrest in connection with what they call a road rage incident in Ventura County which sent a 65-year-old man to the hospital with stab wounds.

It happened June 4t, on Highway 23 near the Avenida De Los Arboles offramp in Thousand Oaks.

Officers called to the scene found a driver on the side of road with multiple stab wounds. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

CHP investigators say they arrested a 30-year-old Thousand Oaks man this week for the incident. He’s been charged with attempted murder, and assault with a deadly weapon.