Woman responsible for murders of two Conejo Valley boys in a hit and run, will be sentenced today

It’s taken nearly four years, but finally the Iskander family will see the woman who is convicted of the murders of two of their sons, sentenced for her crimes. Their mother Nancy says it’s been a long grueling path to justice.

"The day I lost them is one thing. The day of the funeral, I consider, is the darkest day of my life. But then the trial even tops that," Nancy Iskander told KCLU in an interview ahead of sentencing.

The hit and run took place in Westlake Village in September 2020.

Caroline Feraday / KCLU Rebecca Grossman

Prosecutors have asked for the maximum sentence, 34 years to life, citing Rebecca Grossman’s lack of remorse. Grossman’s defense team have asked for her release on probation. The sentencing hearing today will hear from friends and family of the victims and the defendant.