California Coast News

Woman responsible for murders of two Conejo Valley boys in a hit and run, will be sentenced today

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published June 10, 2024 at 5:00 AM PDT
Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by a speeding driver in 2020
The Mark and Jacob Foundation
Mark and Jacob Iskander were killed by Rebecca Grossman in 2020

Rebecca Grossman faces up to 34 years for the deaths of Mark and Jacob Iskander.

It’s taken nearly four years, but finally the Iskander family will see the woman who is convicted of the murders of two of their sons, sentenced for her crimes. Their mother Nancy says it’s been a long grueling path to justice.

"The day I lost them is one thing. The day of the funeral, I consider, is the darkest day of my life. But then the trial even tops that," Nancy Iskander told KCLU in an interview ahead of sentencing.

The hit and run took place in Westlake Village in September 2020.

Rebecca Grossman
Caroline Feraday
/
KCLU
Rebecca Grossman

Prosecutors have asked for the maximum sentence, 34 years to life, citing Rebecca Grossman’s lack of remorse. Grossman’s defense team have asked for her release on probation. The sentencing hearing today will hear from friends and family of the victims and the defendant.
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday
