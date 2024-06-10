Head-on wrong way driver crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County kills two

A Ventura County man is accused of gross vehicular manslaughter following a head-on traffic accident which killed two people on Highway 101 in Ventura County

The crash happened at around 2:30 Saturday morning. A driver was headed southbound on the northbound 101 near Seaward Avenue in Ventura. CHP investigators say the wrong way driver plowed head-on into a northbound car.

The driver and the passenger in the car which was hit were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released, but they were both from Santa Barbara.

Investigators say the driver of the car responsible for the crash escaped with minor injuries. Evan Bouchard was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and for driving under the influence causing injury.