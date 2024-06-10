2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Head-on wrong way driver crash on Highway 101 in Ventura County kills two

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 10, 2024 at 12:04 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash

CHP officers say they arrested driver responsible for collision.

A Ventura County man is accused of gross vehicular manslaughter following a head-on traffic accident which killed two people on Highway 101 in Ventura County

The crash happened at around 2:30 Saturday morning. A driver was headed southbound on the northbound 101 near Seaward Avenue in Ventura. CHP investigators say the wrong way driver plowed head-on into a northbound car.

The driver and the passenger in the car which was hit were pronounced dead at the scene. Their names haven’t been released, but they were both from Santa Barbara.

Investigators say the driver of the car responsible for the crash escaped with minor injuries. Evan Bouchard was arrested for gross vehicular manslaughter and for driving under the influence causing injury.
Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast newshead-on crash
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco