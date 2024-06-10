2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Grand Jury report says Oxnard, Ventura need to improve when it comes to processing development plans

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 10, 2024 at 12:59 PM PDT
Josh Oladle
/
Unsplash

Report says in some cases, processing has been taking too long; Issues facing cities include loss of key staff, and problems with software.

A new Ventura County Grand Jury report says the cities of Oxnard and Ventura are taking too long to review, and approve permits for development projects like housing.

The report notes both cities have hit by the departure of key staff members, and inadequate staffing. It says there have also been issues with computer software used to process applications.

The report calls on both cities work to hire people with backgrounds with the software, and to work with experts with the technology to improve training, and streamline the process.

The Grand Jury notes both Oxnard and Ventura have been working to address the issues, by adding staff and trying to address the issues with the development approval pipeline.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsdevelopmentventura county grand jury
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco