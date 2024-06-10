Grand Jury report says Oxnard, Ventura need to improve when it comes to processing development plans

A new Ventura County Grand Jury report says the cities of Oxnard and Ventura are taking too long to review, and approve permits for development projects like housing.

The report notes both cities have hit by the departure of key staff members, and inadequate staffing. It says there have also been issues with computer software used to process applications.

The report calls on both cities work to hire people with backgrounds with the software, and to work with experts with the technology to improve training, and streamline the process.

The Grand Jury notes both Oxnard and Ventura have been working to address the issues, by adding staff and trying to address the issues with the development approval pipeline.