UCSB's Arts and Lectures announces big lineup for 65th anniversary season

A non-profit organization which has been bringing arts and cultural events to the Tri-Counties for decades has announced big plans for its 65th anniversary season.

UC Santa Barbara’s Arts and Lectures lineup for 2024-2025 includes nearly 50 events, include legendary violinist Itzhak Pearlman, the Twila Tharpe Dance Company, the London Philharmonic, and singer Mavis Staples.

The Arts and Lectures organization holds some of its events on the UCSB campus, but tries to bring its offerings into the community by hosting events at local schools, and at theaters in Santa Barbara.