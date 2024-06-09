Third launch in less than a week from Vandenberg Space Force Base

It was a very busy week at Vandenberg Space Force Base, with the military facility conducting three launches in four days.

The Air Force test launched military intercontinental ballistic missiles from the base on Tuesday and Thursday morning.

Then, on Saturday SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg. Heavy fog obscured the launch in the region.

The 5:58 a.m. launch carried 20 small communications satellites into orbit. It was the 21st flight for the reusable first stage booster, which landed on a barge off the West Coast.