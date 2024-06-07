Two Ventura County high school students after intentional fire on campus injures staff member

Two teens have been arrested after investigators say a small incendiary device was ignited on a Ventura County high school campus, injuring a staff member.

It happened Wednesday morning at Rio Mesa High School. Detectives say two 16-year-old boy intentionally ignited an aerosol can in a trash can. A staff member suffered minor burns.

The two students were arrested on multiple charges, ranging from possession of a destructive device to assault with a deadly weapon.

