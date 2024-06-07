2024
California Coast News

Two Ventura County high school students after intential fire on campus injures staff member

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 7, 2024 at 10:10 AM PDT
David von Diemar
/
Unsplash
Investigators say fire involved an aersol can set on fire in a trash can.

Two teens have been arrested after investigators say a small incendiary device was ignited on a Ventura County high school campus, injuring a staff member.

It happened Wednesday morning, at Rio Mesa High School. Detectives say two 16-year-old boy intentionally ignited an aerosol can in a trash can. A staff member suffered minor burns.

The two students were arrested on multiple charges, ranging from possession of a destructive device to assault with a deadly weapon.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
