2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

Tractor thief! A $125,000 tractor which disaapeared has been found in a Ventura County river bottom

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 7, 2024 at 2:54 PM PDT
A $125,000 tractor stolen in March has been found in a Ventura County river bottom area.
Ventura County Sheriff's Office
A $125,000 tractor stolen in March has been found in a Ventura County river bottom area.

Who did it, and why are still mysteries.

We hear about stolen cars, and trucks, but Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies have solved part of the mystery behind a stolen tractor.

 

In March, someone stole a tractor, and trailer from an agricultural business on the outskirts of Ventura. The loss was estimated at $135,000.

 

Last week, members of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Liaison Unit were conducting an operation in the Santa Clara River Bottom area outside of the city of Ventura. The received information about a possible abandoned tractor in the area.

 

They launched a search, and found the stolen tractor, which was returned to its owner. There’s no word on who stole it, or how it ended up in the river bottom area.
Tags
california coast newscal coast newsagricultural theftssanta clara river
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco