Tractor thief! A $125,000 tractor which disaapeared has been found in a Ventura County river bottom

We hear about stolen cars, and trucks, but Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies have solved part of the mystery behind a stolen tractor.

In March, someone stole a tractor, and trailer from an agricultural business on the outskirts of Ventura. The loss was estimated at $135,000.

Last week, members of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Liaison Unit were conducting an operation in the Santa Clara River Bottom area outside of the city of Ventura. The received information about a possible abandoned tractor in the area.

They launched a search, and found the stolen tractor, which was returned to its owner. There’s no word on who stole it, or how it ended up in the river bottom area.