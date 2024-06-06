D-Day remembered: 100 year old Ventura County man was part of Normandy invasion 80 years ago

The world is commemorating the 80th anniversary of D-Day, the day that Allied troops invaded France. It was one of the key events which led to the defeat of Nazi Germany.

It’s more than history to a 100 year old Conejo Valley man, who was a part of the invasion armada.

"it's 80 years, but it's one day for me. I recognize it every day of my life," said Len Zerlin, who was a turret gunner in a B-26 bomber during World War II.

The Thousand Oaks man flew two combat missions over the beaches of Normandy on D-Day.

"When we left in the morning, we didn't know if we'd be alive. We strafed the beaches...we saved lives (of Allied soldiers)," said Zerlin.

During the second mission, they were shocked to see the bodies of Allied soldiers on the beaches. He said it was emotional.

Zerlin said D-Day brings up tough memories of those who never came home.

"My friends are in Normandy, right. They never lived...they never lived," said Zerlin.

Zerlin was invited to be a part of today’s ceremonies in France, but declined. He received a commemorative 80th anniversary medal honoring him for his service from the French government.

