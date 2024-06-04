Security guard arrested for shooting of homeless man on Central Coast

Police say a private security guard was arrested for the shooting of a homeless man on the Central Coast.

The shooting happened early Sunday morning in Santa Maria. Police say a 28-year-old man was walking though a parking lot near a construction site of the 1700 block of South Broadway when he was shot multiple times.

The wounded man was there for hours before he was discovered by police. The victim’s name hasn’t been released.

Detectives identified a security guard as a suspect. They say he was supposed to be unarmed, but was illegally carrying a gun. Investigators believe David Garcia Ochoa shot the man and left the scene without reporting it. The 28-year-old man was arrested at his Avila Beach home on an attempted murder charge.

