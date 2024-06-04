Oh thank heaven! Sheriff's deputies will reward Ventura County kids for doing good deeds

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies are going to be on the lookout this summer for kids doing good deeds, so they can reward them.

It's called Operation Chill. Deputies will watch for kids doing things like holding a door open for someone or following safety rules at crosswalks.

The deputies will reward those kids with certificates good for free Slurpees from participating 7-11 and Speedway stores.

It's the 29th year that the Ventura County Sheriff's Office has taken part in the Operation Chill program.

