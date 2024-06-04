2024
California Coast News

Oh thank heaven! Sheriff's deputies will reward Ventura County kids for doing good deeds

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:40 AM PDT
7-11

Deputies teaming up once again with 7-11 to give out certificates for free Slurpees

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies are going to be on the lookout this summer for kids doing good deeds, so they can reward them.

It's called Operation Chill. Deputies will watch for kids doing things like holding a door open for someone or following safety rules at crosswalks.

The deputies will reward those kids with certificates good for free Slurpees from participating 7-11 and Speedway stores.

It's the 29th year that the Ventura County Sheriff's Office has taken part in the Operation Chill program.
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
