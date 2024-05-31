2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

How healthy is your bread? Ventura, Santa Barbara County prosecutors sue over marketing of one brand

KCLU | By Lance Orozco
Published May 31, 2024 at 12:08 PM PDT
Prosecutors claim that Kroger's marketed one of its store brands with inaccurate packaging.
Ventura County District Attorney's Office
Prosecutors claim that Kroger's marketed one of its store brands with inaccurate packaging.

Prosecutors claim the calorie count was off from what was claimed.

Is that loaf of bread at the supermarket as low calorie as the packaging claims? Ventura and Santa Barbara County prosecutors say in at least once case, the answer is no.

They’ve filed a civil case against the Kroger Company for false advertising and unfair competition over one of its store brand breads. Kroger is the parent company of Ralph’s, and Food 4 Less.

The suit alleges that from late 2018 to mid-2022, Kroger’s Carbmaster bread had packaging which claimed it was 30 calories a slice. Prosecutors say it was actually more than 50 calories a slice.

They say consumers rely on nutritional information to make healthy choices about food, so accuracy is important.
Tags
california coast newshealthy eatingcal coast news
Lance Orozco
Lance Orozco has been News Director of KCLU since 2001, providing award-winning coverage of some of the biggest news events in the region, including the Thomas and Woolsey brush fires, the deadly Montecito debris flow, the Borderline Bar and Grill attack, and Ronald Reagan's funeral. 
See stories by Lance Orozco