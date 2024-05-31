How healthy is your bread? Ventura, Santa Barbara County prosecutors sue over marketing of one brand

Is that loaf of bread at the supermarket as low calorie as the packaging claims? Ventura and Santa Barbara County prosecutors say in at least once case, the answer is no.

They’ve filed a civil case against the Kroger Company for false advertising and unfair competition over one of its store brand breads. Kroger is the parent company of Ralph’s, and Food 4 Less.

The suit alleges that from late 2018 to mid-2022, Kroger’s Carbmaster bread had packaging which claimed it was 30 calories a slice. Prosecutors say it was actually more than 50 calories a slice.

They say consumers rely on nutritional information to make healthy choices about food, so accuracy is important.

