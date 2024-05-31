A South Coast community has brought back oceanfront and downtown shuttle service

Connecting the Santa Barbara Downtown and Waterfront areas, the electric shuttle returned Friday after a four-year hiatus.

"The downtown waterfront shuttle service was around since 1991 and electric the whole time! The shuttle service has been on a suspension hiatus since early in the pandemic in 2020," explained Hillary Blackerby, Planning and Marketing Manager for MTD who operate the shuttle.

It’s starting off with a limited summer service but Blackerby says they hope to get funding to continue after that.

"We're excited that we have temporary one time grant funds that we've identified in order to bring this back in a limited capacity for this summer. We are very interested in getting a funding partnership back. We had a funding partnership with the city for those 30 years," said Blackerby.