2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
California Coast News

A South Coast community has brought back oceanfront and downtown shuttle service

KCLU | By Caroline Feraday
Published May 31, 2024 at 4:16 PM PDT
The electric waterfront and downtown shuttle is returning to Santa Barbara with a limited summer service
MTD
The electric waterfront and downtown shuttle is returning to Santa Barbara with a limited summer service

There's been a four year hiatus in service.

Connecting the Santa Barbara Downtown and Waterfront areas, the electric shuttle returned Friday after a four-year hiatus.

"The downtown waterfront shuttle service was around since 1991 and electric the whole time! The shuttle service has been on a suspension hiatus since early in the pandemic in 2020," explained Hillary Blackerby, Planning and Marketing Manager for MTD who operate the shuttle.

It’s starting off with a limited summer service but Blackerby says they hope to get funding to continue after that.

"We're excited that we have temporary one time grant funds that we've identified in order to bring this back in a limited capacity for this summer. We are very interested in getting a funding partnership back. We had a funding partnership with the city for those 30 years," said Blackerby.

Tags
cal coast newscalifornia coast news
Caroline Feraday
Caroline joined KCLU in October 2020. She won LA Press Club's Audio Journalist of the Year Award in 2022 and 2023.

Since joining the station she's won 10 Golden Mike Awards, 5 Los Angeles Press Club Awards, 2 National Arts & Entertainment Awards and a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Writing.

She started her broadcasting career in the UK, in both radio and television for BBC News, 95.8 Capital FM and Sky News and was awarded the Prince Philip Medal for her services to radio and journalism in 2007.

She has lived in California for eleven years and is both an American and British citizen - and a very proud mom to her daughter, Elsie.
See stories by Caroline Feraday